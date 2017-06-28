BRIEF-Physicians Realty Trust prices public offering of 20 mln shares at $20.40/share
* Physicians Realty Trust announces pricing of public offering of 20,000,000 common shares
June 28 American International Group Inc
* American International Group - Proposal for election of 13 nominees to board has been adopted - conf call
* AIG - Each of director nominees standing for election has been elected by majority of votes cast and that all proposals have been adopted - conf call
* AIG CEO says likelihood we can continue the pace of share buybacks is low "because there are other things I can use the money on" Further company coverage:
* Physicians Realty Trust announces pricing of public offering of 20,000,000 common shares
SYDNEY, June 29 The dollar shuddered to its lows for the year on Thursday as a drumbeat of hawkish comments from major central banks signalled the era of easy money might be coming to an end for more than just the United States.
* Company has entered into an amendment agreement with Sinotech Corporation Limited