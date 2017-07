July 18 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc

* AIG - in connection with Seraina Macia's appointment, her initial compensation will consist of annual base salary of $875,000

* AIG says Macia was also granted a one-time, sign-on award of $1.4 million in form of restricted stock units - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2u5NwLM) Further company coverage: