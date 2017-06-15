UPDATE 2-Home Capital to get C$2 bln loan from Berkshire Hathaway
* Berkshire Hathaway to buy C$400 mln of Home Capital's shares
June 15 American International Group Inc :
* AIG to redeem 4.90pct callable notes due July 17, 2045
* AIG - will redeem all of its outstanding 4.90pct callable notes due July 17, 2045 on July 17, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Berkshire Hathaway to buy C$400 mln of Home Capital's shares
June 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, June 22 Takata Corp will seek bankruptcy protection from creditors on Monday, two sources said, as the Japanese company faces billions of dollars in liabilities stemming from the biggest recall in automotive history.