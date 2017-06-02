June 2 (Reuters) -

* Aileron Therapeutics Inc files for IPO of up to $69 million -SEC filing

* Says expect that the shares will trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “ALRN”

* Says joint book-running managers for IPO are BofA Merrill Lynch, Jefferies, William Blair, Canaccord Genuity

* Says IPO size estimated solely for the purpose of calculating the amount of the registration fee