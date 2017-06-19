June 19 Aileron Therapeutics Inc

* Aileron Therapeutics Inc sees IPO of 3.75 million shares of common stock to be priced between $15 and $17 per share - SEC filing

* Aileron Therapeutics says will use IPO net proceeds together with existing cash about $7.0 million to fund ongoing clinical trials of ALRN-6924

* Aileron Therapeutics says will use IPO net proceeds together with existing cash about $30-$35 million to fund potential expansion of ongoing clinical trials of ALRN-6924 Source: (bit.ly/2sOrbEi) Further company coverage: