BRIEF-Leidos says awarded prime position on Strategic Partners Acquisition Readiness Contract by CMS
* Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services awards Leidos spot on strategic partners acquisition readiness contract
May 30 AILLERON SA:
* Q1 NET PROFIT 529,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS 379,000 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE 17.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 14.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services awards Leidos spot on strategic partners acquisition readiness contract
* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - announced strategic cooperation with Driscoll's and Chicken of Sea to bring U.S. Food products to China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CACI International Inc sees fiscal year 2018 organic revenue growth projected to be 2.6 percent at mid-point of guidance ranges