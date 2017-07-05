Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
July 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:
July 5 Apartment Investment And Management Co :
* Aimco acquires 100% ownership of palazzo properties
* Deal for $451.5 million
* Apartment investment and management co - transaction is expected to result in a 150 basis points higher free cash flow internal rate of return
* Apartment investment and management co says acquisition was funded by taking title subject to existing allocable debt of $140.5 million
* Apartment investment and management - acquired 47% interest in Palazzo Jv owned by institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan asset management
* Apartment investment and management -deal was also funded by payment of $311 million in cash proceeds funded with bank borrowings pending sales of properties
* Gryphon Investors to acquire OB Hospitalist Group from Ares Management
* Xactly - on June 30, purported stockholder class action lawsuit filed in U.S. District court against co, its directors, excalibur parent among others