May 11 Aimia Inc:

* Aimia receives notice of contract non-renewal from Air Canada

* Unless parties come to an alternative agreement or air canada withdraws such notice, current agreement will expire in June 2020

* Air canada flyers will also continue to accumulate aeroplan miles until 2020

* Aeroplan will continue buying seats from Air Canada under existing contract until june 2020 to provide rewards