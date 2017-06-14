GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock markets stumble as oil languishes near lows
June 14 Aimia Inc:
* Aimia provides update on dividends
* Aimia Inc board of directors has suspended payment of all dividends on both its outstanding common shares
* Aimia Inc - board of directors has also suspended payment of dividends on its series 1, series 2 and series 3 cumulative rate reset preferred shares
* Aimia Inc - has been in active discussions with various parties with a view to securing new long-term commercial and strategic relationships post-2020
* Aimia Inc - also making progress on its plan to remove a further $70 million of costs from company through its business review Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JERUSALEM, June 22 Israel Chemicals (ICL) is looking to sell off subsidiaries and assets with "low synergies" worth at least $500 million, Chairman Johanan Locker said on Thursday.
* iHeartCommunications, Inc. announces extension of private offers to holders of its five series of priority guarantee notes and its senior notes due 2021 to exchange such notes for new securities