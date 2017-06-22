Bulgaria's first communications satellite launched into orbit
SOFIA, June 24 Bulgaria's first geostationary communications satellite has been launched into space, operator Bulsatcom said in a statement on Saturday.
June 22 Aiming Inc
* Says its staff was arrested on June 21, due to fraud
* Says unauthorized access happened and user's account in smart phone game was sold
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/82Xvxg
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SOFIA, June 24 Bulgaria's first geostationary communications satellite has been launched into space, operator Bulsatcom said in a statement on Saturday.
* "Hambali" charged with attacking Bali nightspots, U.S. consulate
June 23 The U.S. Marine Corps said on Friday it resumed flight operations for Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35B fighter jets after temporarily suspended operations a day ago because of software problems.