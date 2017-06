May 26 Air Canada:

* Air Canada renews normal course issuer bid

* Air Canada - renewal will follow on conclusion of air Canada's current normal course issuer bid expiring May 29, 2017

* Air Canada - renewed its normal course issuer bid, authorizing, between May 31, 2017 and May 30, 2018, purchase of up to 22.4 million shares

* Air Canada - renewed its normal course issuer bid for its class a variable voting shares and class b voting shares