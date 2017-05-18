UPDATE 3-South African watchdog comments on central bank rattle rand
* Future of SARB autonomy in question - analysts (Adds central bank governor comments)
May 18 Air Canada:
* Air Canada is in receipt of TSB report on incident involving AC624 in March 2015
* Is continuing discussions with Transport Canada on new requirements tying approach minimums to airport runway lighting
* Air Canada has amended its procedures with respect to approaches during periods of severe and adverse weather phenomena
* Air Canada says is reviewing emergency response plans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Future of SARB autonomy in question - analysts (Adds central bank governor comments)
MEXICO CITY, June 19 Russia's Lukoil made the winning bid for the 12th shallow water oil and gas block put up for auction on Monday, Mexico's oil regulator said.
* Fed's Dudley says tight labor market should push inflation up