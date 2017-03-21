BRIEF- CRE announces change of chairman and president
* Says it appoints current president Shuhei Yamashita as chairman of the board of the company
March 21 Ingenico Group SA:
* Air China and Ingenico ePayments expand payment acceptance options to include Discover Global Network
* agreement also gives Air China capability to accept all cards on Discover Global Network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it appoints current president Shuhei Yamashita as chairman of the board of the company
June 16GFA Co Ltd * Says it acquired a Tokyo-based property on June 16 * Price undisclosed Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/RkaoXx Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says LIC raises stake in co by 2.34 percent to 10.42 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: