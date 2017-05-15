AIRSHOW-Boeing launches new jet as Macron opens Paris show
* French President Macron gives boost to troubled A400M
May 15 Air Industries Group:
* On May 12, co entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with 7 accredited investors, directors, principal stockholders of co
* Agreement for issuance, sale of $3.1 million principal amount of its subordinated convertible notes due May 12, 2018
* Announced a MoU for 10 737 max 10 airplanes at 2017 Paris air show; announcement is valued at approximately $1.25 billion at list prices
PARIS, June 19 The Paris Airshow opened under bright blue skies on Monday, with a new member of Boeing's best-selling 737 range set to vie for attention with a potentially huge order for F-35 fighter jets and a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron.