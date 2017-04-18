April 18 Air Industries Group
* Air Industries Group announces financial operating results
for 2016, revenue for the first quarter of 2017 and full year
2017 revenue guidance
* Funded 18-month backlog increased by $18 million to a
total of $90 million at december 31, 2016
* Air Industries Group - anticipate revenues of $18, $19 and
$20 million for second, third and fourth quarters of 2017
respectively
* Air Industries Group - excluding amk subsidiary which was
sold in january 2017, q1 revenue from continuing operations was
$16.4 million, more than 17% over prior year
* Air Industries Group sees total annual 2017 revenue of
approximately $73.5 million
* Air Industries Group- "encouraged by year-over-year
increase in revenue during q1, and expect this trend to
continue"
