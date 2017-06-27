BRIEF-Scientific games wins eight-year Maryland Lottery contract to provide systems and services
June 27 Air Lease Corp:
* Air Lease Corporation announces the delivery of Boeing 737-800 to Travel Service
* Air Lease Corp - Travel Service will be receiving two new Boeing 737 max 8 aircraft on lease from ALC beginning in early spring 2018
* Air Lease Corp - placement and recent delivery of one Boeing 737-800 aircraft on long-term lease to Travel Service in Prague, Czech Republic
* U.S. FDA grants priority review of Xarelto® (rivaroxaban) SNDA for a 10 mg dose to reduce the risk of recurrent venous thromboembolism (VTE)
* Premium Income Corp announces semi-annual results