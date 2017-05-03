May 3 Air Lease Corp:

* Air Lease Corporation increases unsecured revolving credit facility to $3.7 billion

* Extended maturity date of substantial majority of revolving commitments from May 5, 2020 to May 5, 2021

* Increased total revolving commitments to $3.7 billion from $3.5 billion

* Syndicated unsecured revolving credit facility remains priced at Libor plus 105 basis points with a 20 basis point facility fee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: