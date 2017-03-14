March 14 Air Methods Corp

* Enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by American Securities for $43.00 per share in cash

* Transaction, which was unanimously approved by air methods' board of directors, has a total enterprise value of approximately $2.5 billion, including net debt

* Says Air Methods' board of directors unanimously recommends that Air Methods shareholders tender their shares in offer

* Goldman, Sachs & Co, Centerview Partners serving as financial advisors to Air Methods

* Transaction is conditioned upon satisfaction of minimum tender condition

* Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and Holland & Hart are serving as legal advisors to Air Methods

* Minimum tender condition requires that shares representing more than 50 pct of Air Methods' outstanding common shares be tendered