Nikkei falls in choppy trade after weak U.S. data overshadows Fed hike
TOKYO, June 15 Japan's Nikkei share average fell in choppy trade on Thursday, after weak U.S. inflation data overshadowed an interest hike by the Federal Reserve.
April 20 Air Products And Chemicals Inc:
* Air Products and Chemicals Inc says its Indian joint venture to build six new air separation plants
* The six plants are scheduled to come onstream during course of 2018 and 2019
* The six new plants will have a combined capacity of over 1,200 metric tonnes per day of liquid product
* Investment in six new air separation plants total over $100 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 15 Western Digital Corp expects a ruling on its request for a court injunction to stop the sale of Toshiba Corp's chip unit by mid-July, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday. The California-based firm presented a revised offer for the chip unit that met Toshiba's requests on Wednesday but did not receive a positive response, a separate source said.
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment