BRIEF-Adamis Pharmaceuticals gets FDA approval for co's epinephrine pre-filled syringe
April 27 Air Products And Chemicals Inc:
* Air Products reports strong fiscal 2017 second quarter results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.43 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share $1.39 from continuing operations
* Q2 sales rose 11 percent to $1.98 billion
* Sees Q3 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.55 to $1.60 from continuing operations
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $6.00 to $6.25
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.38, revenue view $1.85 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Air Products And Chemicals Inc - capital expenditure forecast for fiscal year 2017 is approximately $1 billion on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $6.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OSLO, June 15 Sweden's largest national pension fund, AP7, has sold its investments in six companies that it says violate the Paris climate agreement, a decision environmentalists believe is the first of its kind.
* Teck Resources Ltd - now expects its Q2 average realized coal price to be between US$160 and US$165 per tonne