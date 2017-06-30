BRIEF-Rio Novo Gold says first instance decision has been made
* Rio Novo Gold Inc - been advised that a first instance decision has been made by administrative tribunal in Caldas State, Colombia
June 30 Air T Inc
* Air T Inc says files for non-timely 10-K - SEC Filing
* Air T Inc says required additional time to complete supporting documentation with respect to financial statements
* Air T Inc says required additional time to assess effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting
* Air T Inc says intends to file the 2017 form 10-K by the fifteenth calendar day following the prescribed due date
* Terraform Power announces extensions to regain nasdaq compliance
June 30 The Minneapolis City Council approved a measure on Friday requiring large companies to pay workers least at $15 an hour by 2022, following moves by other liberal-leaning U.S. cities to raise the minimum wage.