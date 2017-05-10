UPDATE 4-EQT to create biggest U.S. natgas producer with $6.7 bln Rice deal
* Deal expected to close in Q4 2017 (New throughout, adds new EQT filing, details and background)
May 10 Air T Inc
* Air t inc - on may 5, 2017, contrail aviation support, llc partially owned unit of co entered into business loan agreement with old national bank
* Air t inc - loan agreement provides for revolving credit borrowings by contrail in an amount up to $15 million - sec filing
* Air t inc - loan agreement replaces revolving credit facility that contrail had entered into with BMO harris bank n.a. On july 18, 2016
* Air t inc - borrowings under loan agreement will bear interest at an annual rate equal to one-month libor plus 3.00% Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2pyCDze) Further company coverage:
* Deal expected to close in Q4 2017 (New throughout, adds new EQT filing, details and background)
* Unit has priced a private offering of $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, June 19 Argentina sold $2.75 billion of a hotly demanded 100-year bond in U.S. dollars on Monday, just over a year after emerging from its latest default, according to the government.