March 6 Air Transport Services Group Inc
* Q4 revenue $221.7 million
* Air Transport Services Group Inc - qtrly loss per share
$0.01
* Air Transport Services - outlook for adjusted EBITDA from
continuing operations for 2017 is $260 million
* Air Transport Services Group -ATSG currently projects 2017
capital expenditures of approximately $355 million
* Air Transport Services Group Inc - qtrly adjusted earnings
per share from continuing operations $0.19
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
