UPDATE 2-Fiat Chrysler CEO says 2018 targets unaffected by diesel troubles
* No investor pressure to change strategy if meets 2018 goals (Adds details, quotes)
March 16 AirBoss Of America Corp
* Airboss announces 4th quarter and full year 2016 results and dividend
* Q4 sales fell 14.3 percent
* Airboss of america corp - board of directors has approved an increased quarterly dividend of cad $0.07 per common share
* Qtrly net sales $63 million
* Airboss of america corp qtrly earnings per share $0.06
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.07
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $66.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Airboss of america corp - quarterly dividend to be paid in april represents an increase of 7.7% over previous quarterly dividend of $0.065 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* No investor pressure to change strategy if meets 2018 goals (Adds details, quotes)
June 16 U.S. automaker General Motors Co said on Friday it plans to open a manufacturing facility for its suppliers at its Arlington assembly plant in Texas, adding more than 850 new jobs.
* General Motors says plans to open a new supplier park to support future vehicle production at its Arlington assembly