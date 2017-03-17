UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 17 Airbus Group Se
* Airbus global exec says Airbus's training facility in Delhi will be open by end-2018
* Airbus global exec says Delhi facility will start with two simulators for pilot training and can go up to six in total
* Airbus global exec says will have capacity to train 800 pilots and 200 maintenance engineers in one year on two simulators
* Airbus expects initial cost for the two simulators to be $40 million
* Airbus estimates India will need about 16,000 pilots and 8,000 mechanics over next 20 years Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aditi Shah in NEW DELHI)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources