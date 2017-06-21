UPDATE 3-Deadly London tower blaze began in Hotpoint fridge freezer, police say
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Adds Whirpool comment)
June 21 AIRBUS GROUP:
* SIGNS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH ONERA AND DLR
* COOPERATION WILL FOCUS ON THE DEVELOPMENT OF NEW COMMON COMPUTATIONAL FLUID DYNAMICS CAPABILITIES FOR FLOW PREDICTION AND WILL OFFER A COMMON PLATFORM FOR THE EUROPEAN RESEARCH COMMUNITY AND ALL AIRBUS DIVISIONS Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, June 23 Whirlpool on Friday said it was working with British authorities investigating a deadly blaze in a London tower block after police said one of its Hotpoint fridge freezers sparked the fire.
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.