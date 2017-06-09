BRIEF-Intel extends cash tender offer for outstanding shares of Mobileye
* Intel extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of Mobileye
June 9 Airbus Se
* Airbus says illegal subsidies to boeing have, over time, resulted in over us$100 billion in total lost sales for airbus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Paris newsroom, paris.equities@thomsonreuters.com email; +33 1 4949 5452)
* Intel extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of Mobileye
June 22 American Airlines Group Inc said on Thursday that Qatar Airways, the Gulf country's state-owned airline, had expressed interest in buying a 10 percent stake worth at least $808 million in the No.1 U.S. airline.
* Schweiger Dermatology Group secures $20 million credit facility from Triangle Capital Corporation