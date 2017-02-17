Feb 17 Airbus

* Says cannot exclude that review into its practices could lead to future legal issues for company

* Says continuing to co-operate with UK authorities over probe into some of its practices

* In April 2016, Britain's export finance authority said it had referred the use of overseas agents by European planemaker Airbus to the country's Serious Fraud Office (SFO).

* The move came after Airbus said it had reported "certain inaccuracies" in applications for export credit guarantees to UK Export Finance (UKEF), part of the UK's Department for Business, Innovation and Skills.