UPDATE 8-Oil sinks more than 3.5 pct on shock U.S. gasoline stocks build
* Charts show Brent, U.S. crude in oversold territory (New throughout, updates prices and market activity)
April 6 Airbus:
* Says wins 26 gross aircraft orders in Jan-March
* Says wins 6 net aircraft orders in Jan-March
* Says delivers 136 aircraft in Jan-March
* Says delivers 13 A350 aircraft in Jan-March
* Says delivers 3 A380 aircraft in Jan-March Source: bit.ly/1t5NPTj Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
LONDON, June 14 European shares pulled back on Wednesday, as energy stocks fell on tumbling crude prices and banks were hit after weak U.S. data raised questions over future rate hikes in the world's biggest economy.
SAO PAULO, June 14 Brazil's Raízen Energia SA, the world's largest sugar maker, is set to win on Friday a judicial auction for two sugar mills owned by Tonon Bioenergia SA, having made the highest bid, a manager at a group of cane producers told Reuters on Wednesday.