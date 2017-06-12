BRIEF-Brookfield Canada Office says Glass Lewis recommends unitholders vote for redemption
* Brookfield Canada Office Properties says Glass Lewis recommends Brookfield Canada Office Properties unitholders vote for redemption
June 12 Aircastle Ltd:
* Aircastle announces senior management transition and changes to board of directors
* Aircastle Ltd- Michael Inglese has been named chief executive officer and was appointed to board of directors.
* Aircastle Ltd- Ron Wainshal will step aside to focus on his health and recovery
* Aircastle Ltd- board also promoted Aaron Dahlke to chief financial officer and interim chief accounting officer of company
* Aircastle Ltd- these management changes are effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* JinkoSolar to supply 38.4 MW of PV modules to solar plant in Hokkaido
* iHeartCommunications, Inc. announces extension of private offers to holders of its five series of priority guarantee notes and its senior notes due 2021 to exchange such notes for new securities