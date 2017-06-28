BRIEF-Alon USA Energy stockholders approve merger transaction
* Alon expects transaction to close effective as of July 1, 2017
June 28 Airmedia Group Inc
* Airmedia enters into amendment no. 3 to merger agreement for going private transaction
* Airmedia Group Inc- special committee is evaluating revised proposal with assistance of its financial and legal advisors
* Airmedia Group Inc - special committee of board received proposed amendment from Herman Guo Man Dan Shao and Qing Xu
* Airmedia Group- merger agreement amendment no. 3 extends termination date to July 31, 2017 so as to give special committee sufficient time to consider revised proposal
* Says special committee received proposed amendment to merger agreement from buyer group on May 23, 2017
* Airmedia Group - under terms, either co or parent could terminate merger agreement if merger contemplated by deal not been completed by June 30, 2017
* Airmedia - special committee received revised proposal from buyers on May 23 to buy co shares not already owned by them for $4.00/ADS or $2.00/share in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 28 Storage startup Tintri inc, which was planning to start trading its shares on NASDAQ on Thursday, said its listing plans have "changed," according to a statement by a company spokesman.
SYDNEY, June 29 Australian newspaper publisher Fairfax will foray into the mortgage broking business, following a similar move by rival News Corp, at a time when regulators are tightening the screws on bank lending in the country's red-hot property market.