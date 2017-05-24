May 24Aisin Seiki Co Ltd

* Says it will repurchase up to 10 million shares, representing 3.6 percent of outstanding

* Says share repurchase price up to 70 billion yen in total

* Says repurchase period from May 25 to March 31, 2018

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/XTjDLT

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)