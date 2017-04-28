BRIEF-Intel says Israel restrictive trade practices law approves proposed Mobileye deal
* Intel announces approval under Israel restrictive trade practices law for proposed acquisition of Mobileye
April 28 Aisino Corp
* Says Q1 net profit up 7.3 percent y/y at 395.6 million yuan ($57.38 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qe5892
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8938 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Terago announces maturity date extension of its credit agreement
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S