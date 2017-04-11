April 11 Aixtron SE:

* AIXTRON and major Asian OLED display manufacturer collaborate on production qualification of deposition technology

* Received a purchase order from a leading Asian OLED display manufacturer for a deposition system to be installed at customer site within second half of 2017

* Collaboration targets the qualification of Aixtron's technology for production of OLED displays