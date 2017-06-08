BRIEF-Cerebra Integrated Technologies approves allotment of 5.3 mln warrants
* Approved allotment of 53,00,000 warrants convertible into equity shares on preferential basis to certain promoters
June 8 AIXTRON SE:
* DR. FELIX GRAWERT APPOINTED AS A NEW MEMBER OF THE EXECUTIVE BOARD / DR. GRAWERT TO ASSUME HIS POSITION ON OCTOBER 1, 2017 OR EARLIER / DR. SCHULTE AND DR. GRAWERT TO JOINTLY LEAD THE COMPANY
* KIM SCHINDELHAUER TO RESUME HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Approved allotment of 53,00,000 warrants convertible into equity shares on preferential basis to certain promoters
SAN FRANCISCO, June 21 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, co-founder of one of the most influential technology companies of its generation, resigned on Tuesday under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks.
* Says co won two bids from China Unicom, to provide ordinary fiber optic cables and ribbon cables