April 25 Aixtron Se

* Says total revenues for q1/2017 increased to eur 53.6m (q1/2016: eur 21.4m; q4/2016: eur 89.8m)

* Says free cash flow of eur 33.3m in q1/2017 improved by eur 53.6m on previous year

* Says order intake in q1/2017 came to eur 61.9m

* Says order backlog totaled eur 87.6m, a 12% increase on figure of eur 78.1m at beginning of year

* Says cash and cash equivalents (including cash deposits with a maturity of more than 90 days) increased to eur 193.6m as of march 31, 2017

* Says highest q1 revenues since 2011 was supported by a solid order backlog and mainly driven by demand for production systems for opto and power electronics, leds, as well as for memory applications

* Says reiterates full year 2017 guidance given in february 2017 with an order intake and revenues between eur 180 and 210 million

* Says management continues to expect an improvement of free cash flow in 2017 compared to 2016 and to achieve a positive ebit for full year 2018