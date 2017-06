May 25 AIXTRON SE:

* AIXTRON SE TO SELL ITS ALD/CVD MEMORY PRODUCT LINE / THE TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS / THE TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN THE SECOND HALF OF 2017

* AGREED PURCHASE PRICE IN A RANGE BETWEEN USD 45 MILLION AND USD 55 MILLION WILL BE PAID IN CASH AT CLOSING

* TO SELL ALD AND CVD MEMORY PRODUCT LINE, AT AIXTRON, INC. BASED IN SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA TO EUGENE TECHNOLOGY INC., A WHOLLY OWNED U.S. SUBSIDIARY OF EUGENE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD, SOUTH KOREA

* EXPECTS THAT THIS TRANSACTION WILL NOT AFFECT FULL YEAR 2017 GUIDANCE WITH ORDER INTAKE AND REVENUES BETWEEN EUR 180 AND 210 MILLION

* GUIDANCE INCLUDES CORE BUSINESS AND ALD/CVD BUSINESS UP TO DATE OF SALE