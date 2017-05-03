BRIEF-Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending review status of its current clinical trial in allergic rhinitis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Ajanta Pharma Ltd
* March quarter consol net profit 1.14 billion rupees versus profit 1.09 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter consol total income 4.79 billion rupees versus 4.36 billion rupees year ago
* Approved dividend of 7 rupees per share Source text - (bit.ly/2qxmBX8) Further company coverage:
* Zelda enters into strategic agreement with Knop Laboratories Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 14 A UPS driver opened fire with a handgun inside a United Parcel Service Inc delivery center in San Francisco on Wednesday, killing three co-workers before fatally shooting himself as police closed in, authorities and company officials said.