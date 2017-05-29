May 29 Ajinomoto Malaysia Bhd :

* Qtrly revenue 114.9 million rgt

* Qtrly net profit 149 million rgt

* Year-Ago qtrly revenue 110.2 million rgt; year-ago qtrly net profit 6.6 million rgt

* Recommendation of first and final single-tier dividend of 42.0 sen per ordianry share for financial year ended 31 March 2017

* Recommendation of special one-off single-tier dividend of 113.0 sen per ordinary share for financial year ended 31 March 2017 Source text : (bit.ly/2rNI9Cl) Further company coverage: