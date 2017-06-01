June 1 AK Steel Holding Corp:

* Co, United Autoworkers, Local 600 agreed to extend expiration of labor contact from March 31, 2017 to May 31, 2017 - SEC filing

* On May 31, 2017, company and UAW Local 600 agreed to continue to negotiate in good faith to reach a new labor agreement​

* Company and UAW Local 600 shall proceed to operate under terms and conditions of labor agreement​