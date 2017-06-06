BRIEF-Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering
* Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering
June 6 AK Steel Holding Corp:
* AK Steel announces price increase for carbon steel products
* AK Steel Holding - will increase current spot market base prices for all carbon flat-rolled steel products by a minimum of $30 per ton, effective immediately with new orders
* Forestar Group has amended its merger agreement with Starwood Capital Group to increase the merger consideration to $15.50 per share in cash
* Snap is buying mapping startup zenly for $200 million- Bloomberg, citing sources