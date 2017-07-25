FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AK Steel reports Q2 2017 earnings per share of $0.19
July 25, 2017 / 12:41 PM

BRIEF-AK Steel reports Q2 2017 earnings per share of $0.19

July 25 (Reuters) - Ak Steel:

* AK Steel announces financial results for second quarter 2017

* Reports Q2 2017 earnings per share $0.19

* Q2 earnings per share $0.19

* Q2 sales $1.56 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.55 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍Q2 shipments declined 6% to 1,465,200 tons​

* AK Steel Holding corp qtrly ‍average selling price per ton increased 11% to $1,058 from $957 in same quarter a year ago​

* Deal to acquire Precision Partners expected to close in Q3​

* ‍During Q2 company completed actions to reduce its long-term debt by $129.8 million​

* ‍In Q2 of 2017, fair value of company's iron ore derivatives decreased due to a reduction in market price of iron ore​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

