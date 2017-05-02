BRIEF-Wells Fargo Bank increases prime rate to 4.25 percent
* Says increasing its prime rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent, effective tomorrow, June 15, 2017
May 2 Akamai Technologies Inc
* Akamai Technologies Inc qtrly performance and security solutions revenue was $369 million, up 17% year-over-year
* Akamai Technologies Inc qtrly media delivery solutions revenue was $187 million, down 9% year-over-year
* Akamai reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.46
* Q1 revenue $609 million versus I/B/E/S view $604.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.69
* HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc - effective June 14, co entered statement of work with subsidiary of Qiagen N.V
* Lianluo Smart Ltd - on June 13, 2017, Lianluo Smart Limited entered into a loan agreement with Digital Grid (Hong Kong) Technology Co Limited