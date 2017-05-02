May 2 Akamai Technologies Inc

* Akamai Technologies Inc qtrly performance and security solutions revenue was $369 million, up 17% year-over-year

* Akamai Technologies Inc qtrly media delivery solutions revenue was $187 million, down 9% year-over-year

* Akamai reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.46

* Q1 revenue $609 million versus I/B/E/S view $604.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.69 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: