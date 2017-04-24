April 24 Akari Therapeutics Plc:
* Akari Therapeutics demonstrates positive response with
coversin in ongoing phase 2 PNH trial and in additional clinical
targets
* Akari Therapeutics Plc - new preclinical data demonstrates
positive response of coversin's combined c5 and ltb4 therapy in
skin and eye models
* Akari Therapeutics Plc - phase 3 PNH program expected to
commence in 4q2017
* Akari Therapeutics Plc - phase 2 programs in mucous
membrane pemphigoid (eye) and bullous pemphigoid (skin) expected
to commence in 1q2018
* Akari Therapeutics Plc- expects to initiate its phase 2
trial in AHUS in 2Q2017, and anticipates phase 2 ahus data
2Q2018.
* Akari Therapeutics Plc - anticipates initial phase 3 data
for PNH in 1q2019
