May 11 Akari Therapeutics Plc

* Akari Therapeutics says Gur Roshwalb, CEO, has been placed on administrative leave - sec filing

* Akari Therapeutics says Ray Prudo in his role as executive chairman is temporarily assuming Roshwalb’S duties in his absence

* Akari Therapeutics - board has established ad hoc special committee to review involvement, if any, of co personnel with Edison investment research report