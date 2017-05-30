May 30 Akari Therapeutics Plc :
* On May 29, Roshwalb submitted resignation as CEO and
member of the company’s board of directors, effective
immediately
* Company has commenced an executive search to identify a
replacement chief executive officer -SEC filing
* In the interim, Ray Prudo will continue to act as the
company’s chief executive officer
* On May 12, putative class action was filed in court
against co , co's chief executive officer and co's chief
financial officer
* Announces data correction for fifth patient in Phase 2 Pnh
trial for Coversin
* Says previously reported interim analysis of ongoing Phase
2 pnh trial of Coversin was inaccurate with respect to
information for 1 of 5 patients
* On may 19, another putative class action filed in court
against co,co's chief executive officer, co's chief financial
officer
* Found that the patient, who was withdrawn from trial due
to a suspected co-morbidity unrelated to treatment, did not meet
primary endpoint
* Plaintiffs in both class actions asserted claims alleging
"federal securities laws violations" relating to co's press
release on April 27
* Plaintiffs allege "federal securities laws violations"
relating to co's press release on april 27 on Edison report
* Expects to release additional results with respect to 4
continuing patients in Phase 2 pnh trial of Coversin in about 4
weeks
* Class actions seek unspecified damages and costs and fees
Source text : (bit.ly/2sjtdsv)
Further company coverage: