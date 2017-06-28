June 28Akatsuki Corp

* Says it will take out a loan of 3 billion yen from Mizuho Bank, Ltd, Resona Bank, Limited and The Shizuoka Bank Ltd, on June 30

* Proceeds will be used to acquire shares of Total Estate Ltd and Total Estate Ltd's group firms, which was announced on April 5

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/1Rvse6

