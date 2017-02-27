BRIEF-H-Farm announces results on its buyback and takeover bid
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT THE PERIOD OF PARTIAL VOLUNTARY REPURCHASE OFFER LAUNCHED BY THE COMPANY FOR UP TO 2.5 MILLION OF ITS OWN SHARES HAS ENDED
Feb 27 Akbank:
* Proposes to pay FY 2016 dividend of gross 0.225 lira ($0.0626) net 0.19125 lira per share
* Proposes gross 200.0 million lira equal to 5 percent of the paid-in capital of the Bank as of 31st December 2016 which is 4.00 billion lira will be allocated as primary cash gross dividend
* Proposes gross 700.0 million lira will be allocated as secondary cash gross dividend
* Total gross dividend of TL 900.0 million lira equal to 22,5 percent of the paid in capital, will be distributed to shareholders
* Proposes 2016 cash dividend distribution to start from 30th of March, 2017
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5950 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT THE PERIOD OF PARTIAL VOLUNTARY REPURCHASE OFFER LAUNCHED BY THE COMPANY FOR UP TO 2.5 MILLION OF ITS OWN SHARES HAS ENDED
* Loan agreement was entered into between hao tian finance, an as lender, and borrower as individual businessman
COLOMBO, June 16 The Sri Lankan rupee ended weaker on Friday as dollar demand from importers weighed on the local currency, dealers said.