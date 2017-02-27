Feb 27 Akbank:

* Proposes to pay FY 2016 dividend of gross 0.225 lira ($0.0626) net 0.19125 lira per share

* Proposes gross 200.0 million lira equal to 5 percent of the paid-in capital of the Bank as of 31st December 2016 which is 4.00 billion lira will be allocated as primary cash gross dividend

* Proposes gross 700.0 million lira will be allocated as secondary cash gross dividend

* Total gross dividend of TL 900.0 million lira equal to 22,5 percent of the paid in capital, will be distributed to shareholders

* Proposes 2016 cash dividend distribution to start from 30th of March, 2017

