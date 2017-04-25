BRIEF-Guoyuan Securities issues 2017 1st tranche short-term financing notes worth 2 bln yuan
* Says it issued 2017 first tranche short-term financing notes worth 2 billion yuan with coupon rate of 4.87 percent
April 25 Akbank
* Q1 net profit of 1.40 billion lira ($390.77 million) versus 1.0 billion lira year ago
* Q1 net fee and commission income 632.2 million lira versus 594.1 million lira year ago
* Q1 net interest income of 2.39 billion lira versus 1.86 billion lira year ago
* Non-Performing loans at the end of March 4.49 billion lira Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5827 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Foreigners net sellers of cash stocks for 1st time in 9 weeks
* Says it will invest 100 million yuan to set up a wholly owned Hangzhou-based investment firm