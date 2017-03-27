March 27 Akcea Therapeutics Inc

* Akcea therapeutics inc files for initial public offering of up to $100 million - sec filing

* Akcea therapeutics inc says intends to apply to list common stock on the nasdaq global market under the symbol "akca"

* Akcea therapeutics inc -novartis pharma ag to purchase $50 million of co's stock in a separate private placement concurrent with completion of offering

* Akcea therapeutics inc says cowen and company, stifel, wells fargo securities are the joint book-running managers of the ipo